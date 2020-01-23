-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Matthew NeSmith, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Vincent Whaley, Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Matsuyama went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Matsuyama's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
