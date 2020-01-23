In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Joel Dahmen and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Xinjun Zhang, Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Lee's tee shot went 158 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.