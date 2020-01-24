-
Rickie Fowler shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler rolls in 14-foot birdie putt at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler sinks a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 8th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
At the 451-yard par-4 first, Fowler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Fowler at 1 under for the round.
Fowler hit his tee shot 303 yards to the fairway bunker on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Fowler to even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 over for the round.
