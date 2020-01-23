Jim Herman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 136th at 4 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Xinjun Zhang, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Stewart Cink, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Vincent Whaley, Sung Kang, Cameron Tringale, and Marc Leishman are tied for 7th at 4 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Herman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 second, Herman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Herman hit his 94 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.