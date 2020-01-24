In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Lahiri chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Lahiri went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.