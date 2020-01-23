-
-
Gary Woodland shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
Gary Woodland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Woodland's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 136 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Woodland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Woodland hit his 274 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.