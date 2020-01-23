-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 48th at 1 under; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Xinjun Zhang, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Stewart Cink, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Vincent Whaley, Sung Kang, Cameron Tringale, and Marc Leishman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stallings hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.