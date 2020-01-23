In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Henrik Norlander hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Norlander got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Norlander's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Norlander hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Norlander's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Norlander to 3 over for the round.

Norlander missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.