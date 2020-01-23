Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 136th at 4 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Vincent Whaley, Jon Rahm, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 4 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Frittelli hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.