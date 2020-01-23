Danny Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 154th at 7 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Joel Dahmen and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Xinjun Zhang, Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Lee chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Lee to 7 over for the round.