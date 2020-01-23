-
C.T. Pan shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 fifth, Pan's 181 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Pan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to even for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
