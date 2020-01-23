-
Tony Finau shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Vincent Whaley, Jon Rahm, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 4 under.
At the 451-yard par-4 first, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 1 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Finau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Finau's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Finau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
