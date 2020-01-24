In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Uihlein hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Uihlein hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Uihlein at 2 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Uihlein hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Uihlein's tee shot went 266 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 142 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Uihlein suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Uihlein at 4 over for the round.