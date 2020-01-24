  • Peter Uihlein shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Uihlein nearly holes his 216-yard tee shot, landing his ball inside 2 feet of the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Peter Uihlein nearly aces No. 11 at Farmers

