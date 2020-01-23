In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Brown hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

Brown got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green third, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Brown chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.