-
-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Burgoon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 3 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Burgoon's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 5 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Burgoon hit his 127 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.