In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Fabián Gómez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 126th at 3 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Joel Dahmen and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Xinjun Zhang, Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Gómez got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Gómez's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Gómez hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Gómez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gómez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Gómez had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Gómez went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Gómez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gómez at 2 over for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 3 over for the round.