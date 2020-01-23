  • Jason Day shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day jars a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day sinks 41-footer for birdie at Farmers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day jars a 41-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-4 10th hole.