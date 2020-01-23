In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Day got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Day's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Day got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Day chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.