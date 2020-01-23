Chris Stroud hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 139th at 4 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Joel Dahmen and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Xinjun Zhang, Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Stroud's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 3 over for the round.

Stroud got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stroud to 5 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 6 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Stroud's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stroud had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Stroud's 152 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 5 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Stroud hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 4 over for the round.