Rob Oppenheim shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Oppenheim's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Oppenheim missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
