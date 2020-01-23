  • Martin Laird putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Martin Laird nearly jars his 177-yard tee shot, landing his ball inside a foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 8th hole.
    Martin Laird nearly aces No. 8 at Farmers

