Martin Laird hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Martin Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Laird's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Laird hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Laird chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Laird hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Laird went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.