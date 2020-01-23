-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Vincent Whaley, Jon Rahm, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
