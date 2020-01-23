In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Harrington hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 135th at 4 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Matthew NeSmith, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Vincent Whaley, Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 9th at 4 under.

Harrington got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 269 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Harrington hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at 2 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 ninth. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.