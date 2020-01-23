Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a 280 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Streelman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

Streelman missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Streelman's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Streelman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.