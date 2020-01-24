J.B. Holmes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Holmes hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Holmes at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Holmes had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Holmes's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Holmes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Holmes at 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Holmes hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Holmes chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Holmes to 4 under for the round.