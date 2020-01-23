In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Luke List hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 85th at 1 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Jon Rahm, Vincent Whaley, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 4 under.

List got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 505-yard par-4 12th, List went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, List got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing List to 4 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 5 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, List hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, List hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first. This moved List to 5 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, List's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 ninth, List hit his 82 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.