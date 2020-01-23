In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Matt Jones hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Jon Rahm, Vincent Whaley, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 8th at 4 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jones to 4 over for the round.

Jones tee shot went 264 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 5 over for the round.

Jones hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Jones to 4 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Jones chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 5 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones got to the green in 2 and sunk a 69-foot putt for eagle, bringing Jones to 3 over for the round.