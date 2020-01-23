-
Bubba Watson putts well in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bubba Watson holes out for eagle at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Bubba Watson jars his 100-yard approach to make eagle at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 18th hole.
Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Bubba Watson hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Watson chipped in his third shot from 100 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Watson had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 4 under for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.
