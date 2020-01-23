Jason Dufner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Matthew NeSmith, Kevin Tway, and Xinjun Zhang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel, Bubba Watson, Cameron Percy, Vincent Whaley, Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Dufner had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Dufner at 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Dufner's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.