In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Francesco Molinari hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 153rd at 7 over; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 6 under; Joel Dahmen and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, Billy Horschel, Xinjun Zhang, Stewart Cink, Bubba Watson, Cameron Tringale, Brandon Wu, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Molinari hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Molinari got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 2 over for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 3 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Molinari got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Molinari to 5 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Molinari hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Molinari to 7 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Molinari hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Molinari at 8 over for the round.