-
-
K.J. Choi shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
K.J. Choi hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 201-yard par-3 third, Choi's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Choi chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Choi had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Choi chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Choi hit his 112 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Choi to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.