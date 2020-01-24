-
-
D.J. Trahan shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2020
D.J. Trahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Trahan's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Trahan had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Trahan's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 first, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Trahan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trahan at 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.