Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini drains 25-foot birdie putt at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory Sabbatini sinks a 25-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
Sabbatini hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Sabbatini's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
