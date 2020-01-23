  • Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rory Sabbatini sinks a 25-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 8th hole.
    Rory Sabbatini drains 25-foot birdie putt at Farmers

