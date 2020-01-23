Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 64th at even par; Sebastian Cappelen is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen, Byeong Hun An, Xinjun Zhang, and Kevin Tway are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Stewart Cink, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Vincent Whaley, Sung Kang, Cameron Tringale, and Marc Leishman are tied for 7th at 4 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Palmer chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Palmer chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.