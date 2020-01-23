-
Justin Rose shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Rose comments before the Farmers Insurance OpenPrior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose talks about making changes off the course that could lead him to success in 2020.
Justin Rose hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's tee shot went 177 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Rose chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Rose at 2 over for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Rose's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 4 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.
