Justin Rose hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Rose's tee shot went 177 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Rose chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Rose at 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Rose's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Rose's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.