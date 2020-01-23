  • Justin Rose shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • Prior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose talks about making changes off the course that could lead him to success in 2020.
    Interviews

