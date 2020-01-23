-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 fifth, Baddeley's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Baddeley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baddeley at 1 under for the round.
