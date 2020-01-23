In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Percy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

Percy missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Percy hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

Percy hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Percy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Percy chipped in his third shot from 59 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Percy hit his 82 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.