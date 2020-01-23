  • Cameron Percy shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Percy drains a 24-foot putt to make birdie at the Torrey Pines South Course par-3 16th hole.
    Cameron Percy sinks 24-footer for birdie at Farmers

