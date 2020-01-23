John Senden hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, John Senden's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Senden reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.

Senden got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Senden's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Senden's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Senden reached the green in 2 and sunk a 63-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 5 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Senden chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 4 over for the round.