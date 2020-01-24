Steve Stricker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Stricker's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Stricker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stricker at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Stricker had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stricker's 95 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Stricker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.