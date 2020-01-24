-
Phil Mickelson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson sticks approach to set up birdie at FarmersIn the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Phil Mickelson lands his 105-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Phil Mickelson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Mickelson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Mickelson's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Mickelson hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.
