  • Phil Mickelson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Phil Mickelson lands his 105-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the Torrey Pines South Course par-5 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Phil Mickelson sticks approach to set up birdie at Farmers

