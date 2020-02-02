Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 32nd at 8 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Long and Bubba Watson are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Redman's tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 34 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.