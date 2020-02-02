Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 31st at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Wyndham Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Clark to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 64-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Clark's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Clark had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and two putting. This dropped Clark to 1 over for the day.