-
-
Collin Morikawa finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Collin Morikawa jars 20-footer for eagle at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Collin Morikawa rolls in a 20-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 3rd hole.
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Collin Morikawa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
Morikawa tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Morikawa's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.