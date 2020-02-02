-
J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston nearly aces No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston nearly holes his 160-yard tee shot, stopping his ball 8 inches from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
J.T. Poston hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 36th at 7 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Bubba Watson, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
Poston stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 163-yard par-3 16th. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Poston chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
Poston hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 54-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
