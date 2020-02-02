In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 14 under.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Muñoz hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Muñoz at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Muñoz's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 under for the round.