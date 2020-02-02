In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 17 under; Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Schauffele's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Schauffele's tee shot went 236 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 5 over for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 3 over for the round.