Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy sinks 37-footer to birdie No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Denny McCarthy rolls in a 37-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 first, McCarthy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
