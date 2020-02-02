  • Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Denny McCarthy rolls in a 37-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy sinks 37-footer to birdie No. 16 at Waste Management

