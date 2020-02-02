Bryson DeChambeau hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 330 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, DeChambeau chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, DeChambeau's his second shot went 22 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, DeChambeau hit an approach shot from 203 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, DeChambeau went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, DeChambeau's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.