In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Rahm finished his round tied for 10th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Jon Rahm hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Rahm chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Rahm's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Rahm's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Rahm chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

Rahm had a 364-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.