Brandon Hagy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hagy finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Scott Piercy are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Brandon Hagy hit his tee shot 322 yards to the native area on the 442-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Hagy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hagy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

Hagy hit his drive 392 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.