Brandon Hagy comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brandon Hagy sticks approach to set up eagle at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brandon Hagy lands his 206-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
Brandon Hagy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hagy finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Scott Piercy are tied for 4th at 13 under.
Brandon Hagy hit his tee shot 322 yards to the native area on the 442-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Hagy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hagy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
Hagy hit his drive 392 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
