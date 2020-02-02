In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Talor Gooch hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Gooch's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.

Gooch his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Gooch hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Gooch chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 4 over for the round.